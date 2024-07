Peralta (groin) will be placed on the injured list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Peralta was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mariners with what appeared to be a left groin strain and is expected to require a stint on the injured list. The 32-year-old has a 4.50 ERA across 34.0 innings. Sean Reynolds is expected to be called up to take Peralta's place on the active roster.