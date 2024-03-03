Peralta (personal) made his Cactus League debut in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Angels, pitching an inning out of the bullpen while giving up an earned run on two hits and one walk.
Peralta was charged with a blown save in his spring debut, but the Padres are still counting on the 32-year-old lefty to be a key part of their late-inning ranks in 2024. He was a late arrival to spring training while he dealt with visa issues, but Peralta should have plenty of time to get fully ramped up before Opening Day.
