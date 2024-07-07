Peralta (2-2) didn't retire a batter and took the loss against Arizona on Saturday. He entered in the 10th frame and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk.

Peralta took the ball in the top of the 10th and quickly loaded the bases, giving up a bunt single and a walk to the first two batters he faced. Christian Walker followed with a two-run single, which resulted in Peralta getting the hook. Another run scored following the left-hander's departure, and San Diego couldn't come back in the bottom of the frame. After posting a sub-3.00 ERA in each of his previous two seasons while with the Yankees, Peralta is at a 4.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB over 33.1 innings this year. He's given up at least one run in six of his past 12 outings.