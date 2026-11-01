Peralta exercised his $4.45 million player option for 2027 on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It's the third straight offseason that Peralta has opted in for another year with San Diego. The lefty reliever tossed a career-high 77.1 innings over 65 appearances in the 2026 regular season, posting a 3.61 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB while notching three wins and five holds. Peralta should again be a key part of the Padres' bullpen in 2027, though that doesn't necessarily mean he'll log frequent high-leverage work.