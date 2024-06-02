Peralta earned a hold against the Royals on Saturday by retiring the only batter he faced.

Peralta was brought in with two outs and two on in the bottom of the eighth inning and got Freddy Fermin to line out to end the threat. He was credited with his eighth hold of the campaign, which leads San Diego. Peralta was touched up for four runs over one-third of an inning against Colorado on April 28 but still has a solid 2.66 ERA ERA this season. Over his past 13 outings, the lefty reliever has yielded just one run over 11.1 frames while posting a 10:4 K:BB.