Peralta struck out one batter in a perfect inning against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Peralta needed just nine pitches to set the A's down in order, and eight of those offerings were strikes. The veteran lefty has yet to give up a run over 6.1 innings this season, and he's yielded just one hit while posting a 4:1 K:BB. Peralta has entered in the seventh inning or later in each of his seven appearances, and while he has just one hold to date, he's also recorded a pair of wins. Robert Suarez has a stranglehold on the Padres' closer role, but Peralta could have some use in fantasy leagues that count holds if he continues to pitch well and get late-game opportunities.