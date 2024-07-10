Peralta was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mariners due to an apparent groin injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Peralta winced and grabbed at his groin immediately after making a pitch in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest, resulting in him exiting alongside a trainer. He'll presumably undergo imaging in the Padres' clubhouse to determine the nature/severity of his injury, and the team should provide an update shortly after the game.