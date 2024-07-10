Share Video

Peralta was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mariners due to an apparent groin injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Peralta winced and grabbed at his groin immediately after making a pitch in the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest, resulting in him exiting alongside a trainer. He'll presumably undergo imaging in the Padres' clubhouse to determine the nature/severity of his injury, and the team should provide an update shortly after the game.

