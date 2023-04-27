Calhoun is out of the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
Anthony Rizzo will serve as the DH and bat third with left-hander Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Rangers. DJ LeMahieu is at first base and hitting cleanup. Calhoun carries an overall .531 OPS this season with the Yankees and only three of his 33 total plate appearances have come against a lefty.
