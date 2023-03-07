Gomez was reassigned to Double-A Somerset following Monday's spring training game against the Pirates.
Gomez appeared in two spring games with the Yankees before being sent to the minors to prepare for the upcoming 2023 campaign. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings while up with the big club.
More News
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Recovering from elbow surgery•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Out with sore arm•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Moves to minors•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•