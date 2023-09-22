Gomez was recalled from Double-A Somerset on Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Gomez held a 3.58 ERA and 78:37 K:BB across 65.1 innings of work covering 19 starts with Somerset this season to earn a look with the big club. The 23-year-old right-hander will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game. Luke Weaver is slated to start Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks, so Gomez could be needed to eat some relief innings.