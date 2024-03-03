The Yankees optioned Gomez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Gomez made his MLB debut late last season with a scoreless two-inning appearance but was never a likely bet to crack the Yankees' Opening Day roster. He made one Grapefruit League appearance with New York during spring training and gave up two runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. Gomez pitched well as a starter at Double-A Somerset last season with a 3.58 ERA across 65.1 innings.