Gomez is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Somerset with a shoulder injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old righty was seen as a high-upside prospect in the past, but durability has been a major issue, as he has never logged more than 56.1 innings in a season, and that high-water mark was back in 2019. Given that he is already on the Yankees' 40-man roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gomez transitioned to a full-time relief role in the next year or two.
More News
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Moves up to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Recovering from elbow surgery•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Out with sore arm•
-
Yankees' Yoendrys Gomez: Moves to minors•