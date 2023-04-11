Gomez is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Somerset with a shoulder injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old righty was seen as a high-upside prospect in the past, but durability has been a major issue, as he has never logged more than 56.1 innings in a season, and that high-water mark was back in 2019. Given that he is already on the Yankees' 40-man roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gomez transitioned to a full-time relief role in the next year or two.