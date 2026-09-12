Gomez (2-3) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over one-third of an inning Friday against the Cleveland. He didn't record a single strikeout.

Gomez entered the game in the top of the ninth inning but was largely ineffective, throwing just 12 of his 21 pitches for strikes and quickly running into trouble. He walked Bazzana before Angel Martinez doubled, then uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Bazzana to score the go-ahead run. Brayan Rocchio followed with a two-run double that stretched Cleveland's advantage to three, and Gomez was removed after retiring just one of the five batters he faced. Gomez saw his run of four consecutive scoreless outings come to an end, and while he's posted seven scoreless appearances over his last nine appearances, he's given up seven runs in that span. One subpar outing won't remove Gomez from his closing duties, however, especially since he's gone 22-for-22 in save chances in 2026 while posting a 3.92 ERA through 59 appearances in 2026.