Gomez recorded a save Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning.

Gomez was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and surrendered a leadoff double to Michael Harris before retiring the next three Atlanta batters to close out the victory. The right-hander is now a perfect 19-for-19 in save opportunities this season and has converted a save in five of his last six appearances. Through 10.2 innings in the second half, Gomez has surrendered 4 runs (3 earned) with a 13:9 K:BB.