Gomez (2-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while recording just one out, taking the loss and a blown save in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Angels on Thursday.

After going nearly all year without blowing a save chance, Gomez has done just that in back-to-back appearances. He's allowed seven runs (six earned) over six innings in September to stumble late in the campaign. Gomez is at a 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 61:37 K:BB with 22 saves in 24 chances and six holds over 64 innings. Given that the Twins are fading out of playoff contention, it's unlikely Gomez will lose many meaningful opportunities over the last week-plus of the season. That said, he is unlikely to be available Friday after pitching three consecutive days, which may have played a role in his blown saves.