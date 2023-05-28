Double-A Somerset reinstated Gomez (shoulder) from the 7-day injured list Sunday.
Gomez will make his season debut Sunday after missing six-plus weeks with a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old has shown the ability to miss bats in the minors and registered a 2.49 ERA over 47 innings in the 2022 campaign, but he carries durability and command concerns that might make him better suited for a relief role at the highest level.
