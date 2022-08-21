Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Britton (elbow) responded well to his 18-pitch bullpen session Saturday, but the left-hander remains without a concrete timeline to head out on a rehab assignment, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Britton isn't dealing with any setbacks in his recovery from the UCL surgery he had on his left elbow last September, but the Yankees are still inclined to proceed cautiously with him coming off a major arm injury. Whenever he starts up a rehab assignment, the 34-year-old will likely need a week or two of appearances to get fully ramped up, so he's not expected to be a realistic option for the Yankees bullpen until September.