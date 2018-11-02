Yasmani Grandal: Receives qualifying offer
Grandal was extended a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Grandal will have 10 days to make a decision on this offer. The soon-to-be 30-year-old backstop played on a $7.9 million deal this past season and would head to the free-agent market by declining this overture. Outside of Grandal's postseason missteps -- especially on the defensive front -- he provided great value for Los Angeles in 2018, hitting .241/.349/.466 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI in 140 games.
