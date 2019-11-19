Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win

Tatum amassed 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 27 minutes Monday against Phoenix.

Tatum scored nearly a point per minute while tallying his second double-double of the season against a hot Suns team. After a rocky 2018-19 campaign, Tatum's delivered on the promise of his rookie season. So far this year, he's averaging career-highs in every major statistical category besides blocks and is contributing totals of 19.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.4 minutes per game.