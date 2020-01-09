Bucks' Khris Middleton: Well-rounded stat line in win

Middleton totaled 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 33 minutes in the Bucks' 107-98 win over Golden State on Wednesday.

Middleton made only one of his first seven field goals before eventually finding his stride. It resulted in another bad yet somewhat improved overall shooting night similar to his previous game at San Antonio (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), though the former All-Star did make up for it by grabbing boards and distributing the ball well. The 28-year-old has had a tough start to Milwaukee's current four-game road trip, which will continue at Sacramento on Friday.