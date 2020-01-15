Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Sent to G League
Fernando (personal) was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Fernando has missed the past four Hawks games due to the passing of his mother. The organization may be sending him to the G League so he can work on his conditioning before returning to an NBA contest.
