Fernando had six points (3-5 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Pelicans.

Fernando is not a player who is known for making a significant impact off the bench in fantasy formats, and he's probably on the wire in most leagues. Still, he certainly made his presence felt in this one, recording at least two tallies in every one of the five major categories while grabbing 11 boards -- the third time he pulled down double-digit boards across his last 10 games. His recent performances are worth monitoring, but he profiles as a streaming alternative for fantasy owners with depth issues at the center position in a best-case scenario.