The Raptors will waive Fernando on Tuesday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fernando's $2.43 million contract is set to become fully guaranteed Tuesday, but rather than retaining the center for the rest of the season, the Raptors prefer to have flexibility with their final roster spot and are expected to cycle in players on 10-day contracts, according to Grange. The 26-year-old hasn't been a fixture in the rotation for much of the season, appearing in just 17 of the team's 36 games while averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 8.5 minutes per contest. According to Eurohoops.net, Fernando is expected to be pursued by Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce Beko once he clears waivers, though he could stick around in the NBA if other teams show interest in bringing him aboard as a backup center.