Fernando signed a deal through the 2025-26 season with Real Madrid of Spain's Liga ACB on Friday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Fernando will head overseas after Toronto waived him in January. The 26-year-old appeared in 17 games for the Raptors in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 8.5 minutes per contest. Over his six-year NBA career, Fernando has played for four teams, averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game.