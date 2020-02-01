Clippers' Terance Mann: Recalled by parent club
Mann was recalled by the Clippers ahead of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Mann could get some run, especially if Derrick Walton (elbow) is ultimately ruled out. The 23-year-old guard's seen action in 29 games this year, averaging 1.8 points, 1.1 assists and 1.0 rebound in 8.3 minutes per contest.
