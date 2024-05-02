Mann is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against Dallas due to a right lower leg contusion, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Mann hasn't missed a game since March 20, and he's averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game over the Clippers' first five playoff matchups this year. However, it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up due to his lower leg issue.