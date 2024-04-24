Mann racked up five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 96-93 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Mann offered very little outside of a highlight putback dunk, bumbling his way to five points as the Clippers gave up home-court advantage to the Mavericks. Although he continues to serve as a starting piece, the return of Kawhi Leonard from a knee injury means Mann could now be viewed as the fifth option on offense.