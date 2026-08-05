Nets' Terance Mann: Role uncertain for 2026-27

Mann (knee) is unlikely to begin the 2026-27 season as a starter and appears to be buried on the depth chart.

Mann started 51 of his 63 regular-season appearances during his first year with the Nets in 2025-26, but he's all but certain to begin the new campaign as a reserve instead. Brooklyn drafted Mikel Brown in the first round this summer and is also set to get Egor Demin back in the mix, potentially leaving Mann behind Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore (foot) in a position to fight for scraps with Keon Ellis off the bench.