site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-terance-mann-ruled-out-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Terance Mann: Ruled out for Sunday
•
1 min read
Mann (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mann will sit out his fifth straight game Sunday. Ochai Agbaji, Drake Powell and Malachi Smith will help pick up the slack with Mann sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories