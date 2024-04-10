Mann racked up 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-92 victory over Phoenix.

Mann's play amid Kawhi Leonard's (knee) absence has been impressive over the past three games. His earlier results have been spotty despite short bursts of production, but the Florida State product remains a mainstay in the starting lineup despite the peaks and valleys. The team will attempt to play their starters whenever possible in the playoffs, but it looks like the team is locked in at the fourth spot in the West. We could see some absences against the Jazz and the Rockets if the Clippers can best the Suns for a second consecutive night.