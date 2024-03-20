Mann (shoulder) participated in shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Despite being officially listed as questionable with a right shoulder strain, Mann's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability Wednesday. Mann tallied nine points, four assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during his only other appearance against Portland this season.
