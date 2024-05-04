Mann (leg) will be available for Friday's Game 6 against the Mavericks, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Mann was carrying a questionable tag earlier in the day, but he made it through shootaround and warmups without any setbacks. Mann is not expected to have any restrictions with the Clippers facing an elimination game.
