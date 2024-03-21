Mann is questionable to play Friday against the Trail Blazers due to a right shoulder strain.
Mann suffered the injury during Tuesday's practice, and there's a chance he might end up missing a second consecutive contest after not playing Friday against Portland. Mann is averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Participates in shootaround•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Likely to suit up against Portland•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Questionable against Portland•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Available to return•
-
Clippers' Terance Mann: Scores 16 points in defeat•