76ers' Jonah Bolden: Heads to Delaware
Bolden was sent to the G League on Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bolden is destined for a 2018-19 season where he bounces back and forth continuously from the NBA to the G League while playing at the end of the Sixers' bench. The 22-year-old has played a total of 15 minutes over Philadelphia's nine games this season.
More News
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Recalled from G-League•
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Assigned to G-League•
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Plays eight minutes in preseason loss•
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Signs rookie deal with Sixers•
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Grabs eight rebounds in playoff win•
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Near double-double in SL loss•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...