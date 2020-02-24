Bolden didn't receive another 10-day contract from the Suns and will become a free agent, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Barring the Suns signing Bolden to a season-long contract, it appears as though the 23-year-old forward's tenure with the team has come to a close. Across seven games this year, Bolden's averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from the floor in 6.7 minutes per contest.