76ers' Jonah Bolden: Not with team Thursday
Bolden is not with the team ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
In order to bring in Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson, who the 76ers recently traded for, the organization needs to trade or waive two players. Bolden could be among them.
