Bolden signed a 10-day contract with the Suns on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bolden will get an opportunity with Phoenix after being waived by the Sixers earlier in the month. The 24-year-old has spent most of the season in the G League, appearing in 14 games for the Delaware Blue Coats and posting averages of 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.7 minutes. Per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Bolden will be available to make his debut Wednesday against Golden State, and there will be minutes up for grabs with Deandre Ayton (ankle), Aron Baynes (hip) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) all expected to sit out.