Jonah Bolden: Waived by Philly
Bolden was waived by the 76ers on Friday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old's roster status came into question after Philadelphia acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson on Wednesday, but he'll end up being waived with the team signing Norvel Pelle to an NBA deal. Bolden -- a 2017 second-round pick -- appeared in only four NBA games this season.
