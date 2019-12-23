76ers' Jonah Bolden: Recalled by 76ers
Bolden is back with the 76ers after a brief stint for Delaware, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bolden is back with the team after a brief rehab stint in the G-League. While he figures to be more of a depth piece, there's a chance that Bolden could see slightly extended minutes if Joel Embiid (illness) is forced to miss time.
