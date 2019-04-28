76ers' Jonah Bolden: Plays 13 minutes in Game 1 loss
Bolden posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.
Bolden struggled with his shot. However, he did contribute across multiple categories, stepping up to the plate with fellow reserve forward Mike Scott (heel) sidelined. With Scott listed as day-to-day and likely to be listed as questionable heading into Monday's Game 2, Bolden is a decent bet to earn double-digit minutes for the fourth time in the last six playoff games.
