76ers' Jonah Bolden: Plays 15 minutes in Game 2 win
Bolden totaled one point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 win over the Nets.
Bolden was cleared to play despite dealing with a knee injury. Still, he wasn't much of a factor, receiving most of his minutes after the outcome of the contest was no longer in question. Bolden is clearly behind fellow big men Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott in the team's bench rotation, so unless Joel Embiid (knee) were to miss time the rookie can likely be avoided for fantasy purposes.
