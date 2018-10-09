Bolden managed four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2FT), a rebound, an assist, and a block in eight minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.

The UCLA alum inked a four-year deal worth $7 million over the offseason, guaranteeing a relationship with the Sixers moving forward. The 2017 second round pick played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Euroleague last season, where he averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Going into 2018-19, Bolden appears to be buried on the depth chart, and is unlikely to see much playing time unless Dario Saric, Robert Covington or Wilson Chandler get injured. Look for him to possibly split time between the Sixers and their G-league affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats during the 2018-19 season.