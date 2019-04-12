Bolden (knee) is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) doubtful, Bolden's potential absence is significant. It's possible the 76ers will be down to Boban Marjanovic, Greg Monroe and Amir Johnson.

