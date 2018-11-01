76ers' Jonah Bolden: Recalled from G-League
Bolden was recalled from the G-League's Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday.
Bolden spent some time in the G-League while the 76ers went to Toronto to face the Raptors. With the 76ers back home to play the Clippers on Thursday, Bolden has been recalled and may be available for the contest.
