Watch Now:

Oubre suffered a hard fall in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers and has exited to the locker room, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Oubre drove to the basket and crashed hard to the ground after attempting to finish at the rim in traffic. His status will need to be monitored for a 76ers' rotation that is lacking Kyle Lowry (rest) as well.

More News