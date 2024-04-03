Oubre ended with 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 win over Oklahoma City.

Oubre led all players in Tuesday's contest in scoring while connecting on a quartet of threes and hauling in a half-dozen rebounds to spark Philadelphia in a comeback victory. Oubre has taken advantage of an increase drole offensively as of late while Tyrese Maxey (hip) remains out, connecting on four or more threes along with at least 25 points in two straight contests.