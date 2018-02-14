76ers' Markelle Fultz: Goes through 4-on-4 work at shootaround
Fultz (shoulder) took part in 4-on-4 drills at shootaround Wednesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Fultz ran with some of the Sixers' deep bench players and was also observed working with the second unit at Wednesday morning's session. While it's encouraging to see the No. 1 pick participating in any basketball activities these days, it's still very much unclear when he'll be back on the court, and Wednesday's report comes just days after GM Bryan Colangelo said that it's possible Fultz misses the rest of the season. Both Fultz and the Sixers continue to play the situation close to the vest, and the rookie will likely continue to work to find his jumpshot over the upcoming All-Star break.
