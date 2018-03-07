76ers' Markelle Fultz: Increases shooting radius
Fultz (shoulder) was spotted attempting shots from three-point range at the 76ers' morning shootaround Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
General manager Bryan Colangelo previously noted a little under a month ago that Fultz's shooting range was limited to "inside the paint" while the rookie worked to rediscover his shot form following a bout with right shoulder soreness, so the fact that the point guard was hoisting attempts from the outside Tuesday seemingly represents progress. Observers noted that Fultz's form looked noticeably improved from what he had displayed in recent weeks, offering optimism that he may be able to return at some point later this season. Even in a limited role off the bench, Fultz could provide a boost to the 76ers down the stretch if he can at least keep defenses honest with his jumper, as his speed off the dribble and seven-foot wingspan make him a tough matchup for opposing guards.
