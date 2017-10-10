Fultz, who first became limited by shoulder soreness after his preseason debut, is still feeling lingering effects of the injury, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pompey notes that Fultz's shooting mechanics during Monday's game tipped off that he's still feeling pain in his shoulder. Fultz himself downplayed the injury, stating "I wouldn't say it's making any effects on the floor because I'm playing through stuff like that." However, he's 7-for-24 from the field through two preseason games. He's also missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and failed to take a shot from distance Monday, despite being a 41.3 percent three-point shooter in college last season. Coach Brett Brown is less optimistic than Fultz. "I think his shoulder is affecting him more than he lets on, " coach Brown said. "You can tell with his free throw, you know, trying to get that ball up." Rookies generally struggle in the NBA even when healthy, so fantasy owners should draft Fultz with caution. The 76ers have generally taken a conservative approach to player injuries as well.