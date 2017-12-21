76ers' Trevor Booker: Questionable Thursday with illness

Booker did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Booker will likely be a true game-time decision Thursday as he takes the day to rest and recover. Should Booker have to be held out against the Raptors, both Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes would be in line to see extended frontcourt minutes. This is especially the case if Joel Embiid (back), who is also listed as questionable, misses his third straight game.